Lower crime and birth rates mean America's prisons are emptying out
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Keith Humphreys, professor at Stanford, about the falling prison population in the U.S., and the reasons behind that trend.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Keith Humphreys, professor at Stanford, about the falling prison population in the U.S., and the reasons behind that trend.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate