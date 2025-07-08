2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
How tariffs are impacting Amazon Prime Days

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 8, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT
Amazon’s Prime Days are running into unease about trade and tariffs. Some sellers are not offering discounts this year because they are already dealing with higher costs. Some consumers may be looking for deals ahead of prices going up.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with “Full Disclosure” host Roben Farzad about how tariffs may affect Amazon Prime Days and what that will indicate about tariffs.

Here & Now Newsroom