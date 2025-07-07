2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
100 years after evolution went on trial, the Scopes case still reverberates

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
Published July 7, 2025 at 6:31 PM EDT

A century after a famous trial that centered on the teaching of evolution, science continues to be at the center of contentious public debates.

