The GOP budget bill threatens to defund Planned Parenthood

By Katia Riddle
Published July 4, 2025 at 4:16 PM EDT

A provision in President Trump's mega spending bill defunds Planned Parenthood. The organization says 200 clinics may close. Most are in states where abortion is legal.

