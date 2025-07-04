The GOP budget bill threatens to defund Planned Parenthood
A provision in President Trump's mega spending bill defunds Planned Parenthood. The organization says 200 clinics may close. Most are in states where abortion is legal.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A provision in President Trump's mega spending bill defunds Planned Parenthood. The organization says 200 clinics may close. Most are in states where abortion is legal.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate