NPR analyzes the Supreme Court decision on birthright citizenship

Published June 27, 2025 at 11:03 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep discusses how the Supreme Court decision on birthright citizenship could apply to states with UVA Law School professor Amanda Frost.

Copyright 2025 NPR
