What to do if you don't have a REAL ID yet, and which documents still work

Updated May 6, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT

Enforcement of the federal REAL ID law starts May 7, nearly 20 years after its passage. That means travelers will need an identification card that complies with the REAL ID law in order to board a domestic flight and enter certain federal facilities.

Standard driver's licenses and state IDs will no longer be accepted at airport security, according to the Department of Homeland Security. REAL IDs resemble regular driver's licenses but require more documentation, like a valid Social Security number, more security screening and feature a golden star. Rules vary by state.

"It's a way for the government to have unified standards for every state ID," said Clint Henderson, managing editor at The Points Guy, a travel magazine.

Though passed after 9/11, Congress' concerns about unreliable IDs go back even earlier, to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. "Because the Oklahoma City bombers bought their fertilizer using a counterfeit ID made by a wife of one of them on an ironing board," said Brian Zimmer, who helped draft the law while working as researcher for the House Judiciary committee, in an interview with NPR's All Things Considered.

States differ in how they've implemented the law. Some, like Washington, offer enhanced driver's licenses, but only to U.S. citizens. Noncitizens with legal status can often obtain a REAL ID with extra documentation, but those living in the U.S. without legal status cannot. "It will make it more difficult for people to come up with an acceptable ID," said Tanya Broder of the National Immigration Law Center.

While the deadline is almost here, the national system remains a work in progress. As NPR's Martin Kaste reports, the TSA has begun auditing compliance, starting with the most prepared states and giving others more time to meet federal standards.

Henderson offered these tips for travelers ahead of the change:

What to do you don't have a REAL ID

Don't panic. The good news, Henderson said, is there's about a two-year "wiggle room period" that gives airports discretion, on a case-by-case basis, to subject travelers to additional screening instead of requiring a REAL ID. You could still be turned away, but systems are expected to allow passage with extra screening.

Hender said you should expect some backups when the policy takes effect May 7.

What you can bring instead

Passports and passport cards are compliant, as are Global Entry, NEXUS, FAST, SENTRI, DoD IDs, green cards, and enhanced driver's licenses issued by some states, Henderson said.

You can see the full list of accepted IDs on the TSA website.

Consider flying from a smaller airport

TSA agents at larger airports may have more training on REAL ID, Henderson said, but they're also going to be dealing with so many more passengers — and likely more headaches during this transition.

"If you can start from a smaller airport, you're going to find that it's much easier to get through," Henderson said.

