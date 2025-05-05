2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Last call for Skype

By Justine Kenin,
Vincent Acovino
Published May 5, 2025 at 5:21 PM EDT

We are saying goodbye to Skype. In 2009, the app had more than 400 million users, and made up 8% of the world's international calling minutes. Now Microsoft says it has shifted focus to its Teams app.

Justine Kenin
Vincent Acovino
