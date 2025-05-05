Last call for Skype
We are saying goodbye to Skype. In 2009, the app had more than 400 million users, and made up 8% of the world's international calling minutes. Now Microsoft says it has shifted focus to its Teams app.
Copyright 2025 NPR
We are saying goodbye to Skype. In 2009, the app had more than 400 million users, and made up 8% of the world's international calling minutes. Now Microsoft says it has shifted focus to its Teams app.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate