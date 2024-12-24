Remembering Alfa Anderson, the voice behind 'Le Freak' and 'Good Times'
Alfa Anderson sang on some of Chic's most memorable hits, including "Le Freak," "Good Times," and "My Forbidden Lover." She died on Dec. 17 at 78.
