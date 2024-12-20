© 2024 WYPR
Remembering Spanish cinema legend Marisa Paredes

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Published December 20, 2024 at 5:23 PM EST

Marisa Paredes, a legend in Spanish cinema, died this week at 78. Paredes starred in a series of Pedro Almodovar films, including Dark Habits, High Heels, and All About My Mother.

Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
