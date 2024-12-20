Remembering Spanish cinema legend Marisa Paredes
Marisa Paredes, a legend in Spanish cinema, died this week at 78. Paredes starred in a series of Pedro Almodovar films, including Dark Habits, High Heels, and All About My Mother.
Copyright 2024 NPR
