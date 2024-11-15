© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Election Coverage

The dung beetle census is a window into their ecosystem

By Ari Daniel
Published November 15, 2024 at 5:45 PM EST

Creating a census of the dung beetles of Massachusetts could help inform how to make sure dung beetles keep doing their important work in forests and farming fields.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Ari Daniel
Ari Daniel is a reporter for NPR's Science desk where he covers global health and development.
See stories by Ari Daniel