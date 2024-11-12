© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Election Coverage

Young men helped Trump retake the White House -- a trend years in the making

By Michel Martin
Published November 12, 2024 at 7:16 AM EST

Where did Democrats go wrong with men this election? How did Republicans win them over, and how might Democrats work to win some of them back?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR PoliticsMorning Edition
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin