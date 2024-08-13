© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Russians are saying about Ukraine's latest incursion

By Vincent Acovino,
Jeanette WoodsMary Louise Kelly
Published August 13, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Mika Golubovsky, English-language editor of Mediazona, about what Russians are saying about the chaos of Ukraine's major incursion.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly