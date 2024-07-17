© 2024 WYPR
Nikki Haley, Trump's most prominent primary critic, endorses him in RNC speech

By Asma Khalid,
Sarah McCammonMara Liasson
Published July 17, 2024 at 2:15 PM EDT

Night two of the Republican National Convention was full of speeches by former Trump rivals offering their full endorsement of the nominee. That includes former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who had previously warned that a Trump presidency would be "four years of chaos, vendettas and drama."

Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
