Dallas sports is having a moment
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Dallas sports radio host Bob Sturm about the city experiencing an exciting sports moment with their NBA and NHL teams both in their respective conference finals.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Dallas sports radio host Bob Sturm about the city experiencing an exciting sports moment with their NBA and NHL teams both in their respective conference finals.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate