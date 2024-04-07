Growing 'battery belt' for EV plants could spark economy
EV battery plants are moving into the Southeast, bringing back better jobs than those lost in the textile and furniture industry that's been in decline in the region.
Copyright 2024 NPR
EV battery plants are moving into the Southeast, bringing back better jobs than those lost in the textile and furniture industry that's been in decline in the region.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate