© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 women put change in Colorado hate crime statute to the test

Published March 31, 2024 at 6:15 PM EDT

Historically, Colorado set a very high standard for how it prosecutes hate crimes. A new provision in Colorado's hate crime statute is aiming to change that.

Copyright 2024 NPR