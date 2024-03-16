© 2024 WYPR
How the war in Ukraine has reshaped NATO

Published March 16, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT

More than two years into Russia's war on Ukraine, we take a look at how it's reshaped NATO. NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Jack Detsch, a national security correspondent for Foreign Policy.

Copyright 2024 NPR