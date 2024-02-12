© 2024 WYPR
The start of a Chiefs dynasty

By Jason Fuller,
Gus ContrerasJuana Summers
Published February 12, 2024 at 4:18 PM EST

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Nate Taylor, a writer for The Athletic, about the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes becoming Super Bowl champions again after defeating San Francisco.

Jason Fuller
Gus Contreras
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
