The start of a Chiefs dynasty
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Nate Taylor, a writer for The Athletic, about the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes becoming Super Bowl champions again after defeating San Francisco.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Nate Taylor, a writer for The Athletic, about the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes becoming Super Bowl champions again after defeating San Francisco.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate