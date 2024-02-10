Brock Purdy's big chance
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is playing in his first Super Bowl on Sunday when his 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The fact that he's made this far is a surprise. But not to him.
Copyright 2024 NPR
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is playing in his first Super Bowl on Sunday when his 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The fact that he's made this far is a surprise. But not to him.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate