Brock Purdy's big chance

By Steve Futterman
Published February 10, 2024 at 5:52 PM EST

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is playing in his first Super Bowl on Sunday when his 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The fact that he's made this far is a surprise. But not to him.

Steve Futterman
