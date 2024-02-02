NFL teams shift strategy when it comes to hiring coaches
NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Lindsay Jones, senior NFL editor for The Ringer, about the newest coaches hired in the league and what trends we can take away from them.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Lindsay Jones, senior NFL editor for The Ringer, about the newest coaches hired in the league and what trends we can take away from them.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate