Migrants find warmth and safety in a widow's failing Denver motel

CPR News | By Kevin Beaty
Published January 3, 2024 at 6:09 PM EST

A lonely widow took in migrants for free at her failing Denver motel. Hundreds now have a warm, safe place to sleep and are showering her with gratitude.

Kevin Beaty