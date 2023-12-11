Poland elects new prime minister, ending right-wing party's rule
Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party leaves government today following its defeat in last month's national election. Donald Tusk will become prime minister.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party leaves government today following its defeat in last month's national election. Donald Tusk will become prime minister.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate