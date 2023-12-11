Air Force will discipline 15 members following classified leaks in online forum
The Air Force says it's disciplining 15 members following it's investigation of an Air National Guardsman accused of classified leaks online.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The Air Force says it's disciplining 15 members following it's investigation of an Air National Guardsman accused of classified leaks online.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate