© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pope Francis: Climate activist?

Published November 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST

Pope Francis will attend next month's COP28, making him the first pontiff to attend the annual UN climate conference. It's part of his wider effort to make climate action central to his papacy.

Copyright 2023 NPR