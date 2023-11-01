© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands of Virginians were mistakenly removed from voter rolls before election

By Ben Paviour
Published November 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT

In Virginia, former felons have been mistakenly purged from the state's voter rolls. The Virginia state government says it's fixing the issue.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Ben Paviour