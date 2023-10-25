© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

House elects Mike Johnson as new speaker

Published October 25, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.