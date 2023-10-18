© 2023 WYPR
Here's what happened during Biden's Israel trip

By Mara Liasson
Published October 18, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT

President Biden paid a quick visit to Israel that become more fraught after an explosion at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of people and sparked protest across the region.

