A record-breaking 55,000 fans flock to a women's college basketball game
The University of Iowa women's basketball team hosted an exhibition game on Sunday that drew over 55,000 fans — a new record for women's college basketball.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The University of Iowa women's basketball team hosted an exhibition game on Sunday that drew over 55,000 fans — a new record for women's college basketball.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate