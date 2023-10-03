Why oil prices are relatively high right now
Global crude oil prices seemed to be rising inexorably toward $100 a barrel — but then they pulled a U-turn. Meanwhile the oil industry is deeply divided on what the future looks like
Copyright 2023 NPR
Global crude oil prices seemed to be rising inexorably toward $100 a barrel — but then they pulled a U-turn. Meanwhile the oil industry is deeply divided on what the future looks like
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate