Phish for Kids feat. Phoam comes to Color Burst Park in Columbia

Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia has a storied history of hosting epic Phish concerts.

On Oct. 14, our Saturday Morning Tunes family friendly concert series presents Phish for Kids in the Merriweather District's new Color Burst Park.

Presented by Stages Music Arts, the show features Phoam, Maryland's best Phish tribute band, playing all our favorite Phish songs.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show runs 11:30-1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 14 at Color Burst Park, 6000 Merriweather Dr. in Columbia. It's a show the whole family (including grandparents!) can enjoy. There's plenty of parking and food options nearby as well.

Bring a blanket and camp chairs because Color Burst Park has room to spread out and dance. We can't wait to bring our first Saturday Morning Tunes concert to Columbia!

Made possible in part by the Merriweather Arts & Culture Center, The Waldorf School of Baltimore and members of WTMD and WYPR. This is a rain or shine show, and tickets are non-refundable.

Illustrations by the Baltimore artist & children's book author Kevin Sherry.