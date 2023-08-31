© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This French app aims to fight sexual harassment on beaches

By Rebecca Rosman
Published August 31, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT

Women who are subject to unwanted attention and harassment on the beaches of southern France this summer are experimenting with a new app which summons police.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Rebecca Rosman