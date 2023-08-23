Rare spotless giraffe born in Tennessee zoo

Giraffes are known for their iconic spotted pattern but in Tennessee, a rare spotless giraffe has been born at Brights Zoo. The zoo says the newborn giraffe is the only solid-colored living reticulated giraffe on the planet.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Michael B. Brown, conservation science coordinator with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

