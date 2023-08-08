Northwest tribes petition to ban toxic chemical found in car tires

Three Northwest tribes are petitioning the Environmental Protection Agency to ban a toxic chemical found in car tires. 6PPD is a rubber stabilizing chemical that spreads onto roads and makes its way into rivers where it is poisoning fish, including the coho salmon.

Senior reporter John Ryan, of KUOW in Seattle Washington, is covering the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.