Don't call it a heat 'wave': Expert weighs in after a month of record-breaking heat

By Megan Lim,
Mallory YuMary Louise Kelly
Published July 28, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT

After a month of record-breaking heat, are we past calling it a heat "wave?" NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Duke heat expert Ashley Ward.

Megan Lim
Mallory Yu
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
