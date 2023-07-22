Takeaways from the USA vs Vietnam World Cup game
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Sam Mewis about the U.S. Women's National Team's first win at the 2023 World Cup. Mewis was a member of the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 2019.
Copyright 2023 NPR
