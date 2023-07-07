© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fighting population loss in the shrinking rural U.S.

By Dylan Lysen
Published July 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT

The country's rural population is shrinking. Governments and community activists are working to reimagine rural life in places like Kansas, but the drop-off continues.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Dylan Lysen