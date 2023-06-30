© 2023 WYPR
One opponent of affirmative action reacts to Supreme Court ruling

Published June 30, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)
We have been hearing a range of reactions to Thursday’s Supreme Court decision, ruling that race-conscious admissions practices at the University of North Carolina and Harvard are unconstitutional.

The ruling reversed decades of precedent in higher education, but Gail Heriot sees the change as a good thing.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Heriot, a law professor at the University of San Diego. She opposes affirmative action in higher admissions and serves on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

