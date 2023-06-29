PopGrass Festival feat. Letitia VanSant & Disco Grass at Ladew Gardens

WYPR and WTMD’s Saturday Morning Tunes returns to picturesque Ladew Gardens the morning of Sept. 23 for our 2023 PopGrass Fest, presented by Stages Music Arts.

The show features Letitia VanSant and her band and Disco Grass (members of Bumper Jacksons) performing a mix of half bluegrass/Americana songs and half bluegrass covers of pop songs from the 1970s to today!

Which pop songs? That's a surprise – for now.

Bring the whole family; concert tickets include admission to Ladew Gardens for the day. Don't forget folding chairs and a blanket and you and your little ones can dance to the music and stroll through the flower paths.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the show ends by 11:30 a.m. Saturday Sept. 23 so you can be home for (family) nap time.

Rain date: Oct. 7.

Made possible in part by the members of WYPR and WTMD.

Note: Anyone who purchases a ticket or RSVPs to a Saturday Morning Tunes show will be automatically enrolled in WTMD & WYPR's newsletter.

All illustrations by the Baltimore artist and children's book author Kevin Sherry.