Appeals court clears the way to shield Sackler family from opioid crisis lawsuits
A landmark appeals court ruling would shelter members of the Sackler family from lawsuits linked to opioids and their company Purdue Pharma.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A landmark appeals court ruling would shelter members of the Sackler family from lawsuits linked to opioids and their company Purdue Pharma.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate