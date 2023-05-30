© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Appeals court clears the way to shield Sackler family from opioid crisis lawsuits

By Brian Mann
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT

A landmark appeals court ruling would shelter members of the Sackler family from lawsuits linked to opioids and their company Purdue Pharma.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Brian Mann