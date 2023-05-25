Industries facing worker shortages push to roll back child labor protections
A hotly debated bill in Iowa would roll back some child labor protections, including the number of hours minors could work during a day.
Copyright 2023 Iowa Public Radio
A hotly debated bill in Iowa would roll back some child labor protections, including the number of hours minors could work during a day.
Copyright 2023 Iowa Public Radio
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate