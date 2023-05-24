Tribes doing vital conservation work can't access federal funds to support it
Tribal governments manage significant wildlife habitat across the U.S., but they don't get the same tax revenue as states for conservation.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Tribal governments manage significant wildlife habitat across the U.S., but they don't get the same tax revenue as states for conservation.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate