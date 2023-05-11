Bishop's gambit: Elementary school custodian Dave Bishop teaches kids chess
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Maine elementary school custodian and chess coach Dave Bishop and state champion player fifth grader Avery Zhang.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Maine elementary school custodian and chess coach Dave Bishop and state champion player fifth grader Avery Zhang.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate