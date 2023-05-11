© 2023 WYPR
Bishop's gambit: Elementary school custodian Dave Bishop teaches kids chess

By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Tinbete ErmyasSacha Pfeiffer
Published May 11, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Maine elementary school custodian and chess coach Dave Bishop and state champion player fifth grader Avery Zhang.

