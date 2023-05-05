U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in April
U.S. employers added 253,000 jobs in April — more than forecasters were expecting. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching the lowest level in more than half a century.
Copyright 2023 NPR
U.S. employers added 253,000 jobs in April — more than forecasters were expecting. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching the lowest level in more than half a century.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate