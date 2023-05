An eclectic group of artists were chosen to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. The list includes the rock band Rage Against the Machine, country singer Willie Nelson and guitarist Link Wray.

We put together a montage of some of the songs by this year’s inductees.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.