Silicon Valley Bank fails: What happened and what's next?

Trading ended with a devastating thud last week as Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and was taken over by government regulators. It was the top bank for emerging tech and health start ups, and leaves many companies in compromising positions. How did this happen and what’s next?

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

