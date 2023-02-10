© 2023 WYPR
'High-altitude object' shot down by military over Alaska

By Deepa Shivaram
Published February 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST

The U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska. It's not known what the object is, what it was doing or whether it was state-owned or privately owned.

