Encore: What makes that song swing? At last, physicists unravel a jazz mystery
Jazz musicians and scholars have long debated the question: What exactly is this thing called swing? Now physicists say they've cracked the secret.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Jazz musicians and scholars have long debated the question: What exactly is this thing called swing? Now physicists say they've cracked the secret.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate