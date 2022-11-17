HarperCollins editor explains why union is striking for higher wages and more diversity

It’s been a week since members of the HarperCollins Union went on strike outside of the publisher’s offices in New York. The union represents about 250 employees, a small sliver of HarperCollins’ workforce, and is calling for higher wages and more diversity at the company.

And while you may have heard the refrain “there’s no money in publishing,” HarperCollins made more than $2 billion dollars in revenue in the last fiscal year.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong hears from Stephanie Guerdan, an associate editor at Harper Children’s Books and a steward for the HarperCollins Union.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

