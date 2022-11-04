Ending the time change can have profound health effects — but which time is best?

For the full story, click here.

Most of the country will switch from daylight saving time to standard time on Sunday. It’s the beloved “fall back,” when we turn the clock back an hour and buy ourselves an extra hour of sleep. That’s followed by weeks of complaints about shorter darker days.

It also sparks the seasonal debate about whether we should pick one or the other — standard or daylight saving — and stick with it. In March, the Senate passed a measure to make daylight saving time permanent. It still faces a number of legislative hurdles before it could become law. The only problem? Many sleep experts say were choosing the wrong time to settle on.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee spoke to Charles Czeisler, chief of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

