Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on air travel. Here's what you need to know

Hurricane Ian is already causing chaos in the world of airline operations. Hundreds of flights have already been canceled due to the impact, and more will follow.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Scott Tong to discuss how the industry has adapted for such weather events and what consumers can do to prepare for storms interrupting their travel plans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

